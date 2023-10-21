Meechy Darko Drops “Doses” Of Heat On His New Album

One-third of the famous underground rap group Flatbush Zombies, Meechy Darko, has just given us another solo project. Doses, the sophomore release, has been teased since late last month with the first single, "The Slaughter "Tab #5."" Following that, we got a two-pack from Meechy with "360° Resurrection "Tab #2"," and "That, I Could Live Wit "Tab # 8"." Now that we know that there are only nine cuts on Doses, it is interesting that he put out so much of the album.

Just last week Meechy gave us three more songs, leaving room for three extra new and unheard tracks. However, fans might not have a problem with this. The Flatbush, New Yorker is giving us his trippy and quirky personality in full force. What is even better, is that the other members are still contributing.

Listen To Doses From Meechy Darko

Even though the other two members of Zombies are not featured on any tracks, they still have a hand in some of the production. Erick the Architect helps out his bandmate, showing that connection. The feature list includes Nyck Caution, Shawn K, and Anthony Flammia. You can check it out on Apple Music and Spotify above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Meechy Darko, Doses? Which track do you think is the best on this project? Does Meechy have the best solo career out of all of the Flatbush Zombies members? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Meechy Darko, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

Doses Tracklist:

This is Doses. "Tab #1" 360° Resurrection "Tab #2" Falling... "Tab #3" [Feat. Shawn K] No,Thyself (Paranoia) "Tab #4" [Feat. Nyck Caution] The Slaughter "Tab #5" HELLalujah "Tab #6" LastNite (Confessions Of A P***yholic) "Tab 7" [Feat. Anthony Flammia] That, I Could Live Wit "Tab # 8" TheWorldAlreadyEnded. "Tab #9"

