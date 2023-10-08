Meechy Darko Gives Fans A Two-Pack With “360° Resurrection “Tab #2″”

Probably the most distinctive voice out of the Flatbush Zombies group is Meechy Darko. That is saying a lot, considering how unique this collection of rappers is. All three members have a solo career on top of their collaborative discography. Meechy is the second most recent of the trio to drop a solo project. His came out in 2022 and it was titled, Gothic Luxury.

However, it appears to be that the growly-voiced rapper is prepping another hot set of tracks. According to Genius' annotation, this new two-pack is going to appear on a project called, Doses. Darko gave a hint about this title in an Instagram post from September 27. "No Wild roll out or non of thattt… Just some Music 4 The Fans Dem & Next week Imma drop 2 Songs Week after that…3 Songs." He continues to tease, "Plus Yall Gonna need Somethin’ To listen to Until Album 2 is Done. But Yall gonna get these Doses Till Then."

Listen To "360° Resurrection "Tab #2"" From Meechy Darko

We just got the second and third doses of the upcoming project with some unique song titles. "360° Resurrection "Tab #2"," and "That I Could Live Wit "Tab # 8," are the newest tasters. Before this, Darko gave us "The Slaughter "Tab #5"" about a week ago on September 28. Unfortunately, there is no release date for, Doses, but check these two cuts out until then.

Quotable Lyrics From "360° Resurrection "Tab #2"":

Publicity sells, but so do caskets

I'm a fire spitter like I lip-lock with the Devil

Countin' ammunition, then I count my blessings

Shoot from the hip, the n**** died like the westerns

I'm speedin', doin' a hundred, even though the road's a dead end

I don't got no clarity, it's foggy in my headspace

