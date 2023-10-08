Kanye West Grumpily Poses For Photo With Soccer Star Rafael Leao

Kanye West's Milan adventure continued as he stopped to take a photo with AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. It's unclear when the photo was taken, given that Milan was playing on the road at Genoa yesterday. Perhaps Kanye took a trip to get see the team play. However, the photo is absolutely hilarious given Kanye's complete refusal to smile. In fact, Kanye is refusing to smile so hard that he looks like every elderly boomer grandfather who is pulled into their grandchild's selfie. Leão came off the bench for Milan in their 1-0 win that pushed their cushion at the top of Serie A to three points.

Fans online roasted Kanye for his grumpy expression. Some joked that Leão was playing For All The Dogs through the headphones present in the photo. Meanwhile, numerous people made jokes about Kanye looking like a Sith Lord from Star Wars.

Kanye Spotted In Milan Starbucks

Meanwhile, Kanye was recently seen acquiring a tasty beverage from a Starbucks in Milan. Ye was spotted sipping from his drink and even appeared unbothered as a fan filmed him from across a table. As has become tradition for Ye in the past few weeks, he wore a face covering in an attempt to go unnoticed. Attention will only likely grow for West as his next album is reportedly on the way. Some fans believed he was going to drop it this week following a Drake diss track. However, that did not end up being the case.

West and his wife (more than on that in a moment) Bianca Censori appear to have made Italy their home base. The couple has spent the past few months in the country. This is despite accusations of breaking anti-terror law, calls to have them deported for lewd acts, and Italy's far-right government's general opposition to foreign residents. West has left Italy several times, such as attending a concert in Ireland and an art gallery in Germany. However, he always returns to Italy.

