Blac Chyna’s Finances Revealed In Custody Fight As She Shares Rare Photo Of Her Kids

RadarOnline has published an extensive collection of Blac Chyna's finances as she remains locked in a fierce custody battle with Tyga. According to the documents, Blac Chyna, who also goes by her birth name Angela White, makes approximately $32,000 a month but earned nearly double that in September 2023. Furthermore, she lives on a property worth around $1.5 million but only has $11,000 in savings.

Chyna's expenses were also released, including $22,000 in mortgage payments, $8000 in healthcare, and $5000 in childcare. She is currently locked in a fierce battle with her ex, Tyga, for custody of their 11-year-old son King Cairo. Both parents are requesting sole custody, while Chyna is also asking for $125,000 from her rapper to help cover her legal expenses. Tyga had previously requested sole custody of King and currently holds primary custody.

Blac Chyna Shares Rare Look At Her Kids

Meanwhile, Chyna also offered up a rare glimpse at her two children this week. She shared a picture on Instagram of 11-year-old King and 6-year-old Dream dancing together at an event. Given that there is a child in the background with face paint, the picture is believed to have been taken at King's birthday party last weekend. As mentioned, King is Chyna's son with Tyga. Meanwhile, Dream is her daughter with Rob Kardashian. Tyga was notably absent from the festivities for his son last weekend.

The party was a brief respite from the intense battle she had been going through with the rapper. Chyna claimed to the court last week that Tyga has become increasingly uncooperative over the last few weeks. According to the reality star, the rapper will not provide her with his contact information. Furthermore, he also will not tell her the address of where he resides with their son. Chyna reportedly only gets 24 hours a week with King but also alleges that Tyga has been working to disrupt and limit that time as much as possible.

