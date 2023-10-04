Blac Chyna Explains Decision To Sell Belongings Amid Tyga Custody Battle

Blac Chyna is going through a messy custody battle with Tyga right now. As we have reported in the past, her current arrangement is that she only sees her son once per week. Overall, this led to quite a bit of clowning online. However, the reality TV star and entrepreneur is hoping to get more custody. Moreover, she has recently filed a motion to get over $100K from Tyga, so that she can fight her legal battle against him. The star is running out of cash, and she won't be able to fight in court without some money.

Consequently, Blac Chyna has been employing other tactics to get some money coming her way. For instance, she started selling off some of her possessions. For instance, she recently got rid of her purses, her clothes, and various other goods. This subsequently led to some ridicule online. However, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the business owner made it clear that it has more to do with money. As she notes, it also has to do with wanting to start fresh.

Blac Chyna Speaks

“I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right? And we had discussed this before, I just kind of wanted a fresh start. And I don’t think nothing’s wrong with selling your old stuff," she said. "I feel like, at this point in my life, I don’t really value materialistic things." This is fairly in line with how Blac Chyna has been moving over the last few months. She has gotten rid of her fillers, and she is also completely sober. Needless to say, things are getting better for her, even if at an incremental rate.

As for the custody battle with Tyga, it remains to be seen how things progress. However, she remains hopeful that she can get more time with her son. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

