Blac Chyna Reportedly Selling Personal Items Amid Financial Hardship, Seeks Money From Tyga

Blac Chyna and Tyga have been engaged in a custody battle as of late. Of course, this battle has to do with their son King. Overall, Tyga sees King most of the time, with the now Angela White only getting 24 hours with him per week. However, the social media star and entrepreneur is looking to change this. Unfortunately, custody battles can cost a whole lot of money, and she is figuring that out very quickly.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna has been going through a hard time financially. Her businesses aren't bringing in as much money as they used to. Consequently, she reveals that she has been selling numerous personal items throughout 2023. Whether that be purses, clothes, or shoes, White has been getting rid of all of it. As TMZ reports, these sales have led to $178K of income. However, it still isn't enough for her right now. As a result, she is looking to Tyga for some money.

Blac Chyna Is Looking For Help

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Essentially, she wants $125K from Tyga so that she can cover her legal battle. Additionally, she claims that the rapper is keeping information about her son from her. For instance, she claims to not know where her son goes to school and that she doesn't have information about his prescription medications. Amid these claims, sources have refuted White's claims, noting that she can talk to her son whenever she wants.

Moving forward, Blac Chyna is hoping to see her son a bit more. However, the custody battle remains ongoing. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest names in the industry.

