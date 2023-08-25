Tyga Claps Back Amid Blac Chyna’s Custody Filing

Tyga told Black Chyna to “stick to” their current arrangement.

Recently, it was revealed that Blac Chyna has filed for joint custody of her 10-year-old son with Tyga, King. She’s also reportedly looking to confirm that the rapper is indeed the boy’s father in order to start receiving child support. This came as somewhat of a surprise for fans, as the model has been open about not receiving child support from the fathers of her children in the past.

The reports have managed to stir up quite the response from social media users. Many are now debating whether or not the mother of two should be receiving payments from King’s father amid their reported custody arrangement. Some suggest that since Tyga claims to take care of their child for the majority of the week, he shouldn’t have to pay her. Others says that he should have to pay her child support regardless, based on his income.

Tyga Says “Nah” To Blac Chyna’s Request For New Custody Arrangement

Blac Chyna and Tyga during his birthday dinner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on November 18, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Tyga even got the opportunity to respond to the reports publicly, claiming that he would prefer they uphold their current arrangement. He took to the comments section of The Shade Room‘s post to share his thoughts. “10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon,” the rapper wrote. Though Tyga doesn’t want to change things up this late in the game, Blac Chyna’s mother insists that he should.

“@tyga you should be paying child support,” she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk‘s comments section today. “What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime her son. You should be ashamed of yourself.” She went on to claim that Tyga does not have full custody of King, and that Tyga hasn’t paid any child support since the 10-year-old was born. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tyga and Blac Chyna.

