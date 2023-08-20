Blac Chyna’s Body Looks Seriously Shredded In New Gym Video

Even before BBLs reached their peak in popularity, Blac Chyna has long been one of the first names that comes to mind when cosmetically enhanced figures come up in conversation. While working as a stripper in her younger years, the mother of two got butt injections to fill out her slim thick figure. She’s also had several breast augmentations done, not to mention rounds of facial filler. While they definitely gave her an animated, entertaining look, as she moves into her mid-30s, Chyna has decided to embrace her natural beauty.

After dissolving, reducing, or removing the treatments previously put in her body, the former OnlyFans creator is dedicating herself to the gym. Multiple times throughout the week Chyna – born Angela White – shares videos of her high-intensity workouts, sometimes even bringing her daughter, Dream Kardashian, along to join in. On Saturday (August 19), her feed lit up with another post from the gym, this one showcasing her toned arms throwing some ropes to build their strength up even more.

Read More: Blac Chyna & Dream Kardashian End Their Long Weekend With Mother-Daughter Workout

Blac Chyna Looks Stronger Than Ever Before

In her caption, the beauty mogul hinted that she’s got a fitness line of her own coming in the near future. Chyna already sells luxury hair extensions on her profile, and this looks to be just the latest endeavour as she works toward building an empire of her own. “@heartspurefitness coming soon… You ready?” she asked followers, prompting them to send in dozens of excited replies in the comment section.

As she continues on her journey toward healing, Blac Chyna has been sharing plenty of diverse content with us on Instagram. It all began with her videos documenting her decision to remove her injections and implants earlier this year. More recently, she’s drumming up nostalgia for her teenage days with a throwback photo taken at 17 years old. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Blac Chyna’s Teenage Throwback Photo Proves She’s Her Mother’s Daughter

[Via]