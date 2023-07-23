Blac Chyna Looks Noticeably Different Months After Removing Filler & Implants: Photos

Blac Chyna has been going through changes lately. Rather than hiding away from the world, the reality starlet has been using social media to document her journey. In the spring, she shared her plans to reduce the implants in her breasts, remove the injections from her butt, and finally, dissolve the filler located throughout her face. Chyna previously said that her decision to change her life so dramatically was definitely spiritual in nature. She was even baptized as she leans back into her Christian faith.

Many fans have been happily supporting the former stripper – born Angela White – on her journey. Still, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced her share of critics. One of the loudest was Chyna’s own mother, Tokyo Toni, though they seem to have since worked through their issues. Now that she’s healed from her surgeries, the 35-year-old has been up in the gym working on her fitness and recently celebrated her 10th month of sobriety from drugs and alcohol.

Blac Chyna’s Been Working on Her Body

As she continues to pour her energy into herself while spreading light and love online, the internet is beginning to take notice of the dramatic changes in Chyna’s appearance. Having her implants and injections reduced obviously helped to slim her down. Lately, however, the beauty mogul’s figure is looking so tiny that she’s been accused of using Ozempic.

“She skinny like Kim… They might [be] chilling together on da low,” one person speculated. As you may recall, it wasn’t long ago when the world took note of sudden differences in the Kardashian family’s bodies as well, when they appeared to be reducing their curves in favour of a more white-presenting image.

More of Angela White’s Recent Photos

Keep scrolling to see more of the latest arrivals on Blac Chyna’s Instagram feed. Can you see a noticeable difference in the mother of two’s face and body since she went under the knife again earlier this year? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

