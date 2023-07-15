Blac Chyna says she’s been sober for 10 months and is getting in touch with God. The model provided the life update in a post on Instagram, Friday. She did so while captioning a video of herself smiling for the camera.

“Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul,” she wrote. “My Inner light.” The post was met with numerous messages of congratulations from her followers.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

One fan wrote: “Who said women in Jesus don’t shine? look how radiant she is. Give your lives to God you will shine so much it’s free, love you angelo (sic) you have everything it takes.” Another commented: “So beautiful! Get it gurl you’re showing the world what a positive mindset can achieve. In my eyes you’ve done a complete 180 from what blacchyna was. Dream will be proud of her mama, but more importantly you should be proud!! Amazing.”

The post comes after Chyna previously revealed that she has deactivated her OnlyFans account in March. She explained on the Jason Lee Show at the time that she wanted to set a better example for children. “I’m just changing everything about me,” she explained. “It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”

From there, Chyna also announced that she went in for breast and butt reduction surgery. “I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other cr*zy stuff,” she said. Check out her latest update on Instagram above.

