sobriety
- TVMatthew Perry Was Sober Ahead Of His Death, Late Actor's Friend Claims"He was so normal," Athenna Crosby says of her final moments with the actor.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Yachty & Lucki Discuss Sobriety And Their Substance Abuse Struggles On "A Safe Place"Congratulations to both artists on their major personal milestones.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Reunites With Tokyo Toni To Celebrate 1-Year Of SobrietyBlac Chyna and her mom, Tokyo Toni, had an emotional reunion on "The Tamron Hall Show."By Cole Blake
- TVJoseline Hernandez Speaks Out About Her SobrietySome people are also claiming she is pregnant. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDanny Brown Reveals His New Outlook On Death Amid SobrietyDanny Brown says "life is like a school."By Caroline Fisher
- Music7 Rappers Who Are SoberRappers have become increasingly more outspoken, revealing their struggles with their addictions to drugs and alcohol. By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Says She's 10 Months SoberBlac Chyna updated fans on her sobriety on Instagram, Friday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Drama Reflects On Watching Lil Uzi Vert Get SoberDJ Drama says that seeing Lil Uzi Vert get sober was an "eye-opening" experience.By Cole Blake
- MusicFamous Dex Reflects On Newfound HealthGood to see Dex healthy and happy.By James Jones
- MusicFamous Dex Celebrates 11 Months of SobrietyFamous Dex reveals that he has been sober for nearly a year. By Randy Mitchell
- Pop CultureYoung M.A. Details Sobriety, Her Health, And New MusicAfter celebrating her 31st birthday on a yacht last week, the Brooklyn-born artist is sharing some major life updates with fans.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says Sobriety's Helped His Creative ProcessLil Uzi Vert says he's been able to "think more clearly" once he stopped doing drugs. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureCara Delevingne Gets Real About Addiction: "There's An Element Of Feeling Invisible"After speculation regarding her sobriety ran rampant, Cara Delevingne gets honest about addiction and recovery.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Celebrates 70 Days Vape-Free: "I'm Going To Peel My Skin Off"Doja hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate her sobriety with fans. By hnhh
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Recalls Daughter Telling Him He Looked "Pretty" In "SNL" DressThe rapper discussed mental health, using music as therapy before seeking help, and how he has implemented what he's learned into how he approaches fatherhood.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Says She’s “Loving Life” As A Sober Woman“I don’t do coke, little bitch / I don’t even do Pepsi,” Minaj recently rapped on "We Go Up."By Hayley Hynes