Danny Brown Reveals His New Outlook On Death Amid Sobriety

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Danny Brown opened up about his sobriety journey. The performer went to rehab earlier this year, and has since developed a new outlook on both life and death. Brown says that he used to be afraid of dying, but no longer fears it. He described coming to peace with the idea of dying now that he’s sober, claiming that the inevitable will happen at the right time.

“I was scared of this sh*t,” he told the outlet. “Now, I just look at it like, ‘Man, when it’s the time, it’s the time.’ It’s almost like life is a school, and when you die, it’s graduation. When the higher power is ready for you to graduate, you’ll graduate. And obviously, I haven’t done what I’m supposed to here.”

Read More: Danny Brown Shares Hilarious “Munch” Deepfake On Twitter

Danny Brown Compares Dying To Graduating

Danny Brown performs on stage at Splendour in the Grass 2023 on July 21, 2023 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Brown got out of rehab back in May, taking to his his podcast, The Danny Brown Show, to share his experience. “I will say, man, being in treatment and all that sh*t, one thing it did do, it humbled the f*ck out of me,” the artist explained. “Like a lot of these muthaf*ckas, man, that’s in there, you know, they had drinking problems, drug problems and all that sh*t, they got to go back to work. They gotta go and work a real regular 9-to-5 job, like, you know, I have one of the best jobs in the f**king world, man. And so, I was taking a lot of s**t for granted, man. So I will say, man, like, I’m back. Your boy is back.”

Fans are glad to see that Brown is feeling back to his old self again now that he’s sober. He seems to be in a much better place after going to rehab, taking on a more positive, focused perspective. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Danny Brown.

Read More: JPEGMafia And Danny Brown Diss Baby Keem On “Scaring The Hoes: DLC Pack”

[Via]