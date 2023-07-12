JPEGMafia and Danny Brown recently dropped a new edition of their collaborative album, Scaring the Hoes. The Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack features four new tracks, including “NO! (x32).” The bizarrely named track got listeners’ attention for it’s mentions of both Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar.

“B*tch, I ain’t Baby Keem, my cousin ain’t gave me sh*t,” JPEGMafia claims in the song. Known to be the cousin of Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem arguably could have gotten some assistance from him to jumpstart his career. Despite this, he’s lauded as a great artist in his own right. In May, he worked alongside Kendrick to drop a new track titled “The Hillbillies.” The duo also shared an accompanying music video for the song last month, which stars Tyler, The Creator.

JPEGMafia And Danny Brown Call Baby Keem A Product Of Nepotism

The diss got social media users talking, with many debating who the better artist is between Baby Keem and JPEG. Some users sided with Keem, claiming that he’s got his own talent to pull from and doesn’t need the help of his family. Others found truth in JPEG’s bars. JPEGMafia and Danny Brown are set to kick off their upcoming “Scaring the Hoes” tour later this month. The tour with see the duo take on 19 cities in the U.S., beginning with a stop in Nashville. Their “Scaring the Hoes” tour will feature other notable stops in Portland, Buffalo, Atlanta, and more.

Recently, Danny Brown discussed writer’s block with Logic on an episode of the Danny Brown Show. Danny asked Logic where he gets his “creative energy” from, revealing that output is something that he’s struggled with. “I just can’t f*ckin rap that much, man,” he told Logic. “Maybe I’m getting that age, that’s what it is. But no, I was like that even when I was younger.” He went on to explain that when he’s speaking honestly from his own experiences, the art just flows. “When you writing about your life, there ain’t no writer’s block. If you telling the truth, it ain’t no writer’s block. And that’s what I learned,” he claimed.

