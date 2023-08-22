Danny Brown Shares Hilarious “Munch” Deepfake On Twitter

There’s been lots of talk in recent years on how deepfake technology could potentially effect music and art as a whole. While many have made dystopian predictions and others have embraced it as its own art form, Danny Brown is somewhere in the middle. Seemingly as a joke, he shared a deepfake video to Twitter that caught a LOT of attention from fans. In the clip Brown’s face is superimposed over Ice Spice for part of the music video for her song “Munch (Feelin’ U).” But it doesn’t just stop there, the clip also features his voice rapping the song.

Viewers were surprised and confused by the clip but pretty much everyone agreed it was hilarious. Many responded with gifs and reaction videos either their shocked surprise or general indifference to the clip. Many compared it to the music video Kendrick Lamar released for “The Heart Part V” last year. In that video, Kendrick deepfakes himself into the image of many controversial black celebrities like Kanye West, OJ Simpson, and Will Smith. In the final verse he famously transforms into Nipsey Hussle and forgives the rapper’s murderer. “This isn’t the influence Kendrick was thinking he’d have after dropping heart pt 5,” one commenter replied to Brown’s clip.

That nigga a munch pic.twitter.com/BiGxQynGV5 — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) August 21, 2023

Earlier this year, Danny Brown teamed up with another beloved underground rapper, JPEGMAFIA. Together the pair released Scaring The Hoes a critically acclaimed collaborative project that also featured redveil. They followed it up a few months later with a DLC Pack sharing four new collaborative songs. One of the tracks notably contained some disses aimed at Baby Keem for the family ties that helped him achieve his current status.

Danny Brown’s last solo album was released all the way back in 2019. He’s often spoken publicly about the battle he’s having with his label to get a follow-up project released. Earlier this year he claimed he turned in a new album two years ago that still hasn’t been released. What do you think of Danny Brown’s “Munch” deepfake? Let us know in the comment section below.

