- TechMrBeast Warns Fans About A.I. Deepfakes: "This Is A Serious Problem""Are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?" MrBeast wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDanny Brown Shares Hilarious "Munch" Deepfake On TwitterDanny had his fans cracking up over the wild video.By Lavender Alexandria
- TechLil Durk Says A.I. Could Never Replace HimThe Chicago MC didn't dismiss artificial intelligence as a benefactor to music, but only if it's used rightfully and not as a replacement for artists.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGucci Mane Reads Classic Literature In MSCHF's "Project Gucciberg" DeepfakeWith the release of "Project Gucciberg," Gucci Mane is the latest entertainer to fall victim to third-party deepfakes.By Joshua Robinson
- TechEminem Deepfake Disses Mark Zuckerberg's Manhood In New SongA computer-generated deepfake diss track from Eminem about Mark Zuckerberg has been released.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesTom Holland Speaks On "Back To The Future" Remake RumorsTom Holland gave the slightest bit of hope that he'd be up for a "Back To The Future" remake alongside Robert Downey Jr., even if just for one scene.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomKeanu Reeves Fever Continues With Bizarre "Sesame Street" DeepfakeKeanu Reeves finds himself in the most unexpected of places. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Has Resigned Herself To "DeepFake" Porn"The internet is a vast wormhole of darkness."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentPorn Producers Join Forces With Hollywood To Stop Deepfake CrazeTwo strains of popular entertainment will try and end a disturbing cultural trend.
