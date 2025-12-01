Jussie Smollett Finally Addresses Viral Kendrick Lamar Deepfake

Jussie Smollett Album Release Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Jussie Smollett attends the Jussie Smollett Album Release Party at Faison Firehouse Theatre on September 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar infamously morphed into the likes of Kobe Bryant and Jussie Smollett for his iconic "Heart Part 5" visual back in May 2022.

Kendrick Lamar made one heck of a statement three years ago with the fifth entry in his "Heart Part" song series. With the help of DEEP VOODOO, the deepfake studio from the creators of South Park, he passionately rapped about perspectives and Black culture. He didn't shy away from the uglier parts either, showcasing just how honest he wanted to come across.

From Kobe Bryant, Kanye West and OJ Simpson, Lamar chose some pretty polarizing figures overall. Another of those included actor Jussie Smollett, who has faced a lot of hate in the last several years. Just a few months before this video released (May 8, 2022), the Empire star was found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct counts.

Those of course stemmed from his infamous arrest in February 2019 after staging an alleged hate crime in a Chicago neighborhood. He was also sued for $130,000 three months following his claims of being attacked. Furthermore, Smollett was accused of filing a false police report.

Overall, this move by Kendrick Lamar was celebrated by many. However, a thought that could emerge is if he meant any harm. Even if some believe that Jussie Smollett is here to state that he doesn't have a problem with it at all.

Jussie Smollett Chicago Settlement

During a recent interview with ex-NFL quarterback Cam Newton, Jussie was asked if he hates Kendrick for the deepfake. "I love Kendrick Lamar," he stated, "What I got an issue with [him] for?"

He continues, "I don't know [Lamar] so it's kind of like what would be the reason for me to have an issue with [him] because [he] don't know me either."

Cam interjects by saying because he believes that Lamar, for example, knows his situation. However, Smollett couldn't care less. "That's fine... I don't know what Kendrick meant by the video... So, I respect him as an artist and that's about as far as it can go."

He then jokes saying that he's not going to be putting out a diss track of any kind towards Lamar. Overall, the outside noise and jokes about his arrest were the "least of my concerns," he says.

Thankfully, in May, it was reported that the City of Chicago and Smollet reached a settlement. Afterwards, he donated to two foundations in the area while accusing officials of trying to convince him to come clean. "They wanted my money and an admission. They’ve gotten neither."

