Kendrick Lamar reportedly almost ended up deep-faking Eminem into his music video for “The Heart Part V.” The detail was revealed during a new profile on Lamar by The New York Times.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker made the note. Their deep fake technology company was used to make the video.

“You see Kendrick turned into Tupac, Kendrick turned into Kanye, and I think we had Eminem,” Stone told the outlet over Zoom. The outlet further added that when he told Kendrick and Dave they could be among the first to use the technology for one of their videos, the pair reportedly responded, “What if we did the Jussie Smollett!”

While Lamar didn’t go through with Eminem, he did deep fake himself as Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, OJ Simpson, and Jussie Smollett.

Lamar dropped “The Heart Part 5” video before the release of his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The song didn’t land on the tracklist for the project.

Later in the interview, Lamar discussed his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He says that the project is his most personal yet.

“I’ve never expressed myself the way I expressed myself on this album,” Kendrick said. “From the moment I started picking up a pen and started freestyling. This was the moment that I was trying to get to without even knowing at the time.”

Lamar also discussed his limited presence on social media, saying that he prefers to stay “completely off.”

Revisit Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” below.

