Kendrick Lamar Caught Filming Scenes For "South Park" Creators' New Movie

Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
The film will be hitting theaters, next July.

Kendrick Lamar was spotted in California, this week, filming scenes for South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker's next project. In a video circulating on social media, the "Not Like Us" rapper gets to work on the highly anticipated live-action comedy. He and his collaborator, Dave Free, are serving as producers behind the scenes. It's slated to hit theaters on July 4, 2025.

In a statement provided to Variety, earlier this year, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said: “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks.” According to Entertainment Tonight, it will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his."

Kendrick Lamar Accepts Best Rap Album Grammy Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lamar previously collaborated with Stone and Parker on his “The Heart Part 5” music video in 2022. They helped him work on the deep fake technology used to switch his face between Kobe Bryant, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, and OJ Simpson. It's unclear whether Lamar will be making an appearance in the film, but if he does, it won't be his first time stepping in front of the camera. He acted in 50 Cent's hit series, Power, as well.

Kendrick Lamar Collaborates With Trey Parker & Matt Stone

The film with Matt Stone and Trey Parker continues a busy year for Lamar who has already dropped one of the most popular songs in the last several months in "Not Like Us." Additionally, the NFL announced that he'll be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

