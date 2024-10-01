Kendrick Lamar Caught Filming Scenes For "South Park" Creators' New Movie

Kendrick Lamar was spotted in California, this week, filming scenes for South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker's next project. In a video circulating on social media, the "Not Like Us" rapper gets to work on the highly anticipated live-action comedy. He and his collaborator, Dave Free, are serving as producers behind the scenes. It's slated to hit theaters on July 4, 2025.
In a statement provided to Variety, earlier this year, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said: “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks.” According to Entertainment Tonight, it will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his."
Lamar previously collaborated with Stone and Parker on his “The Heart Part 5” music video in 2022. They helped him work on the deep fake technology used to switch his face between Kobe Bryant, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, and OJ Simpson. It's unclear whether Lamar will be making an appearance in the film, but if he does, it won't be his first time stepping in front of the camera. He acted in 50 Cent's hit series, Power, as well.
The film with Matt Stone and Trey Parker continues a busy year for Lamar who has already dropped one of the most popular songs in the last several months in "Not Like Us." Additionally, the NFL announced that he'll be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.
