- Pop CultureJ. Cole Turned Down Adin Ross' Charitable Donation, Didn't Want To Film ItThe streamer didn't take it personally and gave props to the North Carolina MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicErykah Badu Joins Cast Of "The Piano Lesson"Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington have a newly-announced co-star for the upcoming film.By Ben Mock
- MoviesBrad Pitt's Best Movie Roles, RankedBrad Pitt starred in countless movies throughout his career but which of his performances reigns supreme?By Zachary Roberts
- TVKerry Washington's Greatest Acting RolesWhat is Your Best Kerry Washington's Acting Role?By Victor Omega
- MoviesBoosie Badazz Shows Off His Impressive L.A. Accent: "On The Dead Homies Cuh"Boosie Badazz is practicing his L.A. accent for an upcoming movie role. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture"Till" Biopic Trailer Shows Emmett Till's Mothers Powerful Fight For Justice: WatchWhoopi Goldberg, Haley Bennett, and Danielle Deadwyler all star in the upcoming film, due out this October.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesQuavo Starring In "Takeover" From Quality Control’s New Film DivisionQuavo is set to star in an action-thriller from Quality Films.By Jordan Schenkman
- MoviesKid Cudi To Star In Brittany Snow’s Directorial Debut "September 17th"Kid Cudi's acting streak is set to continue.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNicki Minaj Hints At On-Screen Collab With 50 Cent: "It's Not 'Power'"Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent might have something for the big screen in the works. By Aron A.
- MoviesYou Can Now Stream "F9" From Home"F9: The Fast Saga" speeds to video-on-demand.By Milca P.
- MoviesWatch The "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" TrailerSony shares the trailer to the direct sequel to the 80s franchise.By Milca P.
- MoviesAnimated Film Inspired By Juice WRLD's Music In The WorksAn animated film inspired by Juice WRLD's music is currently in the works.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMachine Gun Kelly To Star As Troubled Musician In “Good News”MGK has been casted in the upcoming drama film "Good News."By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureSteven Yeun To Star In Newest Jordan Peele FilmSteven Yeun was just nominated for an Oscar, and it seems Jordan Peele is taking notes. By hnhh
- Pop Culture"The Suicide Squad" Second Trailer Shows Off James Gunn's Twisted CharactersThe trailer features a remix Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” By hnhh
- MoviesAdam Sandler Teases Possibility Of New "Happy Gilmore" MovieMany fans have been clamoring for a "Happy Gilmore" sequel.By Alexander Cole