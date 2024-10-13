Benzino Reveals He's "Almost Finished" With A 1995 Source Awards Documentary

Benzino says he's planning to release the project next year.

Benzino says he's working on a documentary film about the iconic 1995 Source Awards that he intends to release in 2025. He revealed his plans for the project during an interview with TMZ, earlier this week. The night was famous for several dramatic moments, including Andre 3000's “the South got something to say," declaration, Snoop Dogg's confrontation with the New York City crowd, and more.

“I’m almost finished with my documentary that I’ve been working on for the last year," Benzino told the outlet. "It’s going to really show people how that night changed Hip Hop forever. I got to interview a lot of people who were there that night but I can’t speak too much on it ’cause it’s not completed yet.”

Benzino Attends "Hollywood Hearts" Premiere

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 06: Benzino attends "Hollywood Hearts" Atlanta movie premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on October 6, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

He also brought up Suge Knight allegedly mocking Diddy and Bad Boy Records while accepting the award for Motion Picture Soundtrack of the Year. “When Suge said that, I was standing right there on the side of the stage. I was nervous because he flew out about 100 people that night, he spent about $50,000 for his set. We just gotta thank the Hip Hop gods that no violence took place that night. Because that wasn’t the only beef; there were other situations that night. Unfortunately, we lost the two giants and that changed Hip Hop forever. It still hasn’t recovered," he said.

Benzino Discusses The Source Awards

Check out Benzino's full interview with TMZ below. He also discussed his recent appearance on TV One's Celebrity Crime Files, his relationship with 2Pac, and more. Despite Andre 3000's speech going down in history, the legendary rapper revealed earlier this year that he doesn't actually remember it. Appearing on The Shop, he explained that he only remembers the disrespect the South was getting at the time: "I remember being really angry and driven because we’ve been creating this music, man. We’ve been in the Dungeon. And we just felt like, 'Y’all don’t get it.'" Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino on HotNewHIpHop.