Benzino Claps Back At Trolls After Eminem Meltdown On "Drink Champs"

Benzino says his appearance on "Drink Champs" "really helped."

BYCole Blake
Benzino and Ray J Behind The Scenes Video Shoot

Benzino is standing up for himself after facing a barrage of trolling on social media, following his viral appearance on Drink Champs. During the interview, he broke down into tears while discussing his feud with Eminem as well as his relationship with his daughter, Coi Leray. For starters, he shared a post in his defense from New York rapper Hocus 45th.

“I see a lot of people laughing at benzino crying,” the post read. “I don’t find that funny at all, I seen killers get emotional and start breaking down In tears. Crying don’t make you weak, crying is just a human emotion, don’t ever get it twisted, a n***a will cry right before he push ya s### back 700.” Benzino added, “yea sounds about right.” He also posted an infographic about the benefits of crying. He captioned it: "I had so much built up anger, frustration and evil built up inside of me…….Ngl, minus the alcohol….I needed that sh*t…..it really helped."

Read More: Benzino Breaks Down In Tears Over Eminem Beef On "Drink Champs"

Benzino Parties In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Shug and Benzino attend the Welcome to Atlanta BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 party at Prive on September 27, 2013, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for the Drink Champs rant, the tears began flowing while discussing his Eminem beef. “I don’t have nothing against Eminem,” he said. “He can rap but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more. My daughter came to industry figuring ‘I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad.' I don’t hate Eminem. I don’t know him to hate him. I don’t hate white people tired of this sh*t, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy. […] Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip Hop. It’s a big racist problem in America right now and Eminem could probably stop half of it.”

Benzino Responds To Haters

Check out Benzino's response to his haters above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Benzino Responds To Jokes About His Neck, Calls Out Shannon Sharpe

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.