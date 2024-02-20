Benzino Claps Back At Trolls After Eminem Meltdown On "Drink Champs"

Benzino is standing up for himself after facing a barrage of trolling on social media, following his viral appearance on Drink Champs. During the interview, he broke down into tears while discussing his feud with Eminem as well as his relationship with his daughter, Coi Leray. For starters, he shared a post in his defense from New York rapper Hocus 45th.

“I see a lot of people laughing at benzino crying,” the post read. “I don’t find that funny at all, I seen killers get emotional and start breaking down In tears. Crying don’t make you weak, crying is just a human emotion, don’t ever get it twisted, a n***a will cry right before he push ya s### back 700.” Benzino added, “yea sounds about right.” He also posted an infographic about the benefits of crying. He captioned it: "I had so much built up anger, frustration and evil built up inside of me…….Ngl, minus the alcohol….I needed that sh*t…..it really helped."

Benzino Parties In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Shug and Benzino attend the Welcome to Atlanta BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 party at Prive on September 27, 2013, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for the Drink Champs rant, the tears began flowing while discussing his Eminem beef. “I don’t have nothing against Eminem,” he said. “He can rap but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more. My daughter came to industry figuring ‘I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad.' I don’t hate Eminem. I don’t know him to hate him. I don’t hate white people tired of this sh*t, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy. […] Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip Hop. It’s a big racist problem in America right now and Eminem could probably stop half of it.”

Benzino Responds To Haters

Check out Benzino's response to his haters above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino on HotNewHipHop.

