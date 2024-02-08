Benzino On Why He Created The Source Awards: "We Control The Narrative"

In a candid revelation, Benzino recently shared the origin story behind the creation of the Source Awards. According to him, the motivation for establishing the awards show stemmed from the Grammys' historical lack of recognition and respect for the hip-hop genre. In a statement that echoes the sentiments of many in the industry, Benzino shed light on the enduring struggle hip-hop faced in gaining acknowledgment from mainstream award ceremonies.

"The reason we made the Source Awards: the Grammys weren't giving hip-hop respect at all. This has been going on forever," Benzino asserted, laying the longstanding frustration within the hip-hop community regarding the Grammy Awards. His words reflect a sentiment shared by artists who have often found themselves overlooked or under-appreciated by traditional award platforms. Moreover, Benzino's observation extends beyond mere frustration, delving into the perceived intentional actions by the Grammys to provoke and disappoint hip-hop artists. "Thats why the Source Awards was important because we control the narrative," he said. "What the Grammys just did was f**ked up, stop supporting."

Benzino Speaks Out

Furthermore, his remark, "they do things on purpose to piss hip-hop off," unveils a deeper layer of systemic bias. Some believe this has persisted within the Grammy voting process for years. This perspective challenges the integrity of the awards system, suggesting a deliberate sidelining of hip-hop artists. While acknowledging the importance of artists like Killer Mike, Benzino raises questions about the recent Grammy decisions. Especially in awarding three of the hip-hop and rap category Grammys to Mike. His skepticism suggests a broader critique of the Grammys, urging the hip-hop community to reconsider its support for an institution that may not truly represent its interests.

Moreover, Benzino's call to "stop supporting" the Grammys resonates with a growing sentiment within the hip-hop industry. The idea of empowering the community to control its narrative, as exemplified by the Source Awards, becomes a rallying cry for artists to seek recognition and validation from platforms that genuinely appreciate the genre's cultural significance. In conclusion, Benzino's candid remarks provide a critical perspective on the Grammys' treatment of hip-hop. As the hip-hop community grapples with ongoing challenges and strives for equitable recognition, Benzino calls for collective action. He urges artists and fans alike to reassess their support for award platforms that may not fully embrace the essence and impact of hip-hop music.

