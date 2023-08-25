Benzino Admits To Being An “A**hole” While He Was At The Source

As former co-owner of the legendary hip-hop magazine The Source, Benzino has a lot to look back on. Moreover, he recently sat down for a pretty enlightening series of interviews, one on the My Expert Opinion podcast with Math Hoffa which released on Thursday (August 24). In it, the media mogul recalled how he was often an “a**hole” during his tenure at the publication, and explained some of the personal feelings behind it. First, he spoke on being new to this industry and having to go through a tough learning process on his path. In addition, he briefly mentioned his notorious beef with Eminem and expressed that many in his position would’ve done the same.

“I had to learn and grow into this because I did not grow up with this,” Benzino told his hosts. “I grew up with other s**t. So, I was an a**hole sometimes. And I know that. I wasn’t right. And that’s not the way to be. You know? You have to try to stay in your lane in certain things. But I was transitioning. And to this day… people still think, you know, I’m that a**hole. I was the top of my motherf***in’ food chain. Even [Russell Simmons], Lyor [Cohen], all these n***as, Steve [Stoute] and everybody, they all had to answer to somebody.

Read More: Benzino Net Worth 2023: What Is The Reality TV Star Worth?

Benzino Recalls His Tendencies At The Source

“I was the top of a damn near $75 million company when n***as wasn’t getting money like that,” Benzino continued. “I got that big money first and I was the top of that. So when the Eminem thing came through The Source, at this point it’s getting disrespectful. So how the f**k am I gonna have this n***a in my magazine? Would you? You’re not gonna put nobody in your magazine to give this n***a five mics after this n***a’s being disrespectful. You wouldn’t do it, man. Nobody would.”

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old also reflected on an instance in which Jay-Z and Dame Dash confronted the magazine in their offices. Apparently, he had seven guards arm themselves to fend Roc-A-Fella off, and later gave them their respect. Maybe it’s one of those instances where he regrets his actions, but regardless, it’s a remarkable story to recall. For more news and the latest updates on Benzino, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Benzino Tears Up While Discussing His Relationship With Coi Leray

[via]