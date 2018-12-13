admits
- SportsFormer NBA G-League Player Chance Comanche Professes To Kidnapping And Murdering Maryana RodgersChance Comanche and his ex-girlfriend Sakari Harnden are now facing murder charges. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Admits Megan Thee Stallion Infidelity, Calls Her OutThe New York rapper said that he's tired of "people throwing rocks and hiding their hand" in response to Meg's comments on his diss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBenzino Admits To Being An "A**hole" While He Was At The SourceThe music media icon said that he had a rough learning process in an industry that was new to him. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralPras Roasted For Allegedly Being An FBI InformantThe Fugees rapper admitted to receiving $100 million to be an unregistered agent of China.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramJayda Cheaves Confirms She Got Eye Lift SurgeryJayda Cheaves tells fans she got an eye lift.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureJake Gyllenhaal Admits He Doesn't Bathe Regularly: “I Find It Less Necessary"Jake Gyllenhaal says he's finding it "less necessary" to bathe everyday.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureColumbian Singer Maluma Admits He Has A Crush On Kendall JennerMaluma revealed his feelings for Kendall during an interview on Access Hollywood this week.By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsFat Joe Compares Crack Era To Today's Pill Epidemic While Remembering Juice WRLDFat Joe admits they used to smoke crack when he was younger.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesJohn Boyega Admits His "Rise of Skywalker” Script Ended Up On Ebay"It was scary, I got calls from every official," the Finn actor revealed on GMA.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyCop Found Guilty Of Using Mourning Family's Cable Account To Buy PornAnother day, another crazy cop story.By hnhh
- SportsAyesha Curry Admits To Sending "Hundreds" Of Sexy Pics To Steph Curry“Hundreds, hundreds of them,” - Ayesha Curry says on if she sends pics to Steph.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentEvelyn Lozada Admits She Would Date Rob Kardashian After "Big Sausage" TweetShe said if Kris can date older, why can't Rob?By hnhh
- MusicBebe Rexha Denies Getting Plastic Surgery, Says She's "Scared To Go Under The Knife""If I got work done, I would definitely say it."By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsDJ Envy Finally Admits He Blackballed Nicki MinajHis decision stems from a feud between the rapper and another DJ.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West Admits He's Drug-Free After Reigniting Drake FeudKanye West is sober and ready to change the world.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Admits She “Hooked Up” In Her Movie Trailer BeforeBut who was the lucky guy?By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMike Tyson Admits To Smoking Weed Right Before Andrew Golota FightIt was the only time Mike smoked weed before a fight though. By Kevin Goddard