Former NBA G-League Player Chance Comanche Professes To Kidnapping And Murdering Maryana Rodgers

A couple of days ago, tragedy struck for the family and friends of Maryana Rodgers, The 23-year-old woman was a close friend of the now-criminal, Sakari Harnden. Rodgers was expecting to see Sakari for a "kinky sex" session that was planned by the 19-year-old. Chance Comanche, former G-League player and ex of Sakari was posing as a "trick," which is someone who pays someone else to fulfill their sexual fantasies. Rodgers was down to do it since she was expecting a payout of $1000.

When Rodgers showed up everything came to a twisted and sad end. Chance said that he proceeded to wrap an HDMI cord around Rodger's neck to strangle her. Sakari then choked her out until she was unresponsive. Chance and Sakari then hid her body out in the desert somewhere in Las Vegas. The Arizona basketball alum admitted to the kidnapping and murdering of Rodgers recently.

Chance Comanche And His Ex Are Awaiting Their Court Appearances

Rodgers went missing on Dec. 7 according to AP. The motivation to plan this murder came from Sakari. According to reports from FOX5 Vegas in the video above, "police found out that Sakari, the suspect, had told her friends that she wasn't feeling [Rodgers] because she spoke to the authorities in LA about something, which resulted in her [new] boyfriend's arrest in a double murder case. That is when Sakari reached out to her ex, Chance, to plan a method to murder her. It is utterly gut-wrenching news, as Comanche and Sakari are now both facing murder and kidnapping charges. The FBI arrested the basketball player a couple of days ago. Sakari was locked up with a bond of $500,000.

What are your initial thoughts on Chance Comanche fessing up to murdering and kidnapping Maryana Rodgers? Will both of them receive a life sentence? Or, will they get the death penalty? We would like to hear what you have to say about this tragic news. With that in mind, feel free to leave your thoughts and prayers in the comments section below. Additionally, keep in touch with HNHH for any other developments around this storyline. Finally, stick around for everything else going on around in the sports world. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Maryana Rodgers during this unfathomable time.

