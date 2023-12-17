NBA G-Leaguer Arrested By FBI On Kidnapping Charge

Chance Comanche, a former NBA G-League player with the Stockton Kings, has been arrested on kidnapping charges by the FBI. Comanche, who was released by the Kings shortly before the news of his arrest broke. His arrest came in connection with the disappearance of Marayna Rodgers, a medical assistant who disappeared on December 6 on the way to visit friends in Las Vegas. A 19-year-old woman named Sakari Harnden has also been arrested on kidnapping charges. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Comanche, originally from LA, played college basketball at Arizona between 2015 and 2017. Going undrafted, Comanche bounced around several leagues, including the G-League, independent leagues, and Europe. He appeared in one NBA game for the Blazers in April 2023. He recorded 7 points and 3 rebounds in a blowout loss to the Warriors.

Dwight Howard Seeks Lawsuit Dismissal

In other legal news regarding former NBA players, Dwight Howard has filed a motion seeking a pre-trial dismissal of the lawsuit brought against him by Stephen Harper. Howard's motion calls Harper's alleged assault "consensual". Additionally, the motion also states that the lawsuit is "frivolous" and born of "unrequited love" on the part of Harper. Furthermore, Howard and his legal team accused Harper's attorneys of submitting doctored text messages as evidence. This came after Harper's team filed previously unseen text messages to the court.

"In short, the totality of the text messages between Mr. Howard and Mr. Harper make it abundantly clear that Mr. Harper's claims are frivolous, that he was a willing participant in the events of July 19, 2021, and the early morning hours of July 20, 2021, and that the touching of his person had been invited by him. More importantly, the explicit messages not only show consent but also that Mr. Harper was initiating some of the sexual contact. Mr. Harper not only invited the initial experience, but tried to initiate a second encounter because the first was so enjoyable," Howard's motion read in part. The court has yet to rule on the motion.

