WWE's Liv Morgan Arrested On Possession Charges

Liv Morgan, a high-profile wrestler in the WWE, has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge in Florida. Morgan was initially pulled over by the Sumter County Sheriff's Department after being spotted driving haphazardly. After being pulled over, Morgan's vehicle was searched after a deputy said he smelled marijuana. Deputies confiscated "less than 20 grams" of marijuana along with a vape pen believed to contain cannabis oil. Morgan was later released on a $3000 bond.

Morgan has wrestled for various WWE promotions since 2015. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team champion. She is currently part of the RAW brand after being selected by the promotion in the 2023 WWE Draft. Morgan has also recently broken into acting. She had a small role in the Uma Thurman-Samuel L. Jackson comedy The Kill Room earlier this year. She also appeared in a small role on an episode of Chucky. The promotion is yet to issue a statement about her arrest.

Read More: Rhea Ripley's Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Begging Her To Step On Them

Hulk Hogan's Son Arrested In Florida

However, Morgan isn't the only wrestler, or wrestler-adjacent individual, to feel the wrath of the Florida police this year. In November, Hulk Hogan's son was arrested for a DUI. Police in Clearwater detained Nick Hogan for driving under the influence and refusing a sobriety test. Tracing the 33-year-old's movements, his social media activity appears to indicate that he had attended a bikini contest at his father's restaurant in the hours before the arrest.

However, the location of his arrest is notable. In 2007, a then-17-year-old Nick was involved in a serious car crash in the area. Nick pled no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily harm and would serve eight months in prison. Furthermore, while Nick was mostly fine, the same couldn't be said for his passenger. John Graziano, who was a serving US Marine at the time, was left with significant brain trauma. His family sued and later settled out of court with the Hogans.

Read More: Sky Daily Says No One Has Ever “Put Her First” Like Hulk Hogan Does

[via]