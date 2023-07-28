Sky Daily Says No One Has Ever “Put Her First” Like Hulk Hogan Does

Hulk Hogan officially announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Sky Daily on July 26. Hogan and Daily met 18 months ago but Hogan reportedly popped the question last week in Tampa. The pair met soon after Hogan finalized his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, in early 2022. Daily works as a yoga instructor and has three children whom Hogan has “fallen in love with.”

According to TMZ, Hogan was “very nervous” to ask Daily to marry him. However, she was more than happy to say yes. It’s a little early for wedding details but we’re sure the eventual ceremony will be lovely. Hogan also splashed out on a swanky engagement ring that photographers caught a glimpse of when the couple dined out in Florida. Now it’s Daily’s turn to open up about the relationship.

Read More: Hulk Hogan launches CBD brand

Daily Reveals How Hogan Won Her Over

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Hulk Hogan attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Daily spoke to The Daily Mail about her 18-month romance with the wrestling legend. “I wasn’t allowed to watch a lot of TV growing up. I knew who Hulk Hogan was obviously, but I hadn’t seen any of his fights or watched any wrestling. But I think he liked the fact that he had to ask me for my number as opposed to everyone else just jamming their number into his hand. He knew I was interested in Terry, not Hulk. He swept me off my feet. He is my ultimate male,” Daily revealed.

“One of my friends said, oh wow, Hulk Hogan’s over there, why don’t we go say hi? And I said, I don’t really do that kind of thing,” recalled Daily. “But then he bought a round of drinks for everybody. I went over and said, ‘thanks for the drink’. And that’s how I was introduced to him. I had no idea what to expect. I sat down and his eyes locked on mine and mine locked on his. We talked for a long time. There was just this spark, this lovely organic connection. I wasn’t expecting that he would actually call or FaceTime me afterwards.” The couple has kept their courtship largely private after meeting last year. “I’ve never been with someone who puts me first in every single thing. When I wake up in the morning he’s there ready to hand me my coffee.” Congratulations to Sky and Hulk.

[via]