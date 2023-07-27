Hulk Hogan’s Fiance Shows Off Swanky Engagement Ring

Hulk Hogan officially announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Sky Daily on July 26. Hogan and Daily met 18 months ago but Hogan reportedly popped the question last week in Tampa. The pair met soon after Hogan finalized his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, in early 2022. Daily works as a yoga instructor and has three children whom Hogan has “fallen in love with.”

According to TMZ, Hogan was “very nervous” to ask Daily to marry him. However, she was more than happy to say yes. It’s a little early for wedding details but we’re sure the eventual ceremony will be lovely. However, we now have our first look at the ring that Hogan splashed out for.

Sky Daily Seen With Engagement Ring In Florida

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

In images obtained by TMZ, Daily and Hogan were spotted entering Latitude 28 in Clearwater, Florida. The photos show Daily spotting a large engagement ring. Clearly, Hogan went on all out on proposal number three. However, his love life isn’t the only thing keeping him in the headlines. Which is rare because, after all, it’s Hulk Hogan.

Turning 70 this year, Hogan has opened up about his long wrestling career. He has been brutally candid about the toll that wrestling took on his body. The superstar claims to be unable to feel his legs. Furthermore, he told Men’s Health that he regrets not retiring earlier due to the physical consequences of a nearly 40-year pro wrestling career. However, Hogan has also hinted that he would like to potentially return to the ring one last time for a true retirement fight. Despite this, for now, it appears that Hogan is happy to focus on his impending nuptials and his new future with a new wife.

