WWE News: Rhea Ripley Gives A Very NSFW Answer To A Question About Dominik Mysterio

In the world of WWE, alliances are formed and broken, but few have been as surprising as the one between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The son of legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio, Dominik, joined forces with the Australian powerhouse, Rhea Ripley, at WWE’s Clash at the Castle event last September. This unexpected partnership, which has since blossomed into an on-screen romance, has captivated fans worldwide. Not only that, it has also created some massive WWE news over the past year or so.

The intrigue surrounding this alliance was further fueled when Rhea Ripley was asked about her favorite activity with Dominik by the official WWE NXT Twitter account. Ripley, known for her candid nature, did not hesitate to answer the question. However, her response was far from typical. Instead of a conventional answer, Ripley gave a NSFW response. The response was promptly censored (via FightFans), leaving fans intrigued and sparking a wave of speculation.

Read More: WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reveals Gender Of Her Unborn Child

WWE News: Dominik’s Rising Star

(Photo by Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW)

Amidst this controversy, Dominik Mysterio has been making his own waves in the wrestling world. On a recent episode of WWE NXT, Dominik achieved a significant milestone by capturing the North American Championship. This victory ended the record-long reign of Wes Lee, marking a significant step in Dominik’s career. The self-proclaimed ‘hardened criminal’ has since commented on his title win, expressing his excitement and determination to continue his successful run.

Read More: WWE News: Logan Paul Reveals Major Scrapped Plans For WWE SummerSlam 2023

The Impact of Ripley’s Response

Ripley’s NSFW answer has added a new layer to her relationship with Dominik. It has not only sparked curiosity among fans but also increased anticipation for future WWE NXT episodes. Fans are eager to see how this storyline will evolve and whether Ripley’s controversial response will have any impact on her alliance with Dominik.

In conclusion, the unexpected alliance between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to WWE. Ripley’s NSFW response to a question about her favorite activity with Dominik has sparked speculation and intrigue among fans. Meanwhile, Dominik’s recent triumph in the wrestling world has further solidified his position as a rising star. As fans eagerly await future WWE NXT episodes, one thing is certain: the alliance between Ripley and Mysterio will continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Read More: WWE News: Update On Top Superstar Who Was Injured At Live Event