WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reveals Gender Of Her Unborn Child

In a recent turn of events, WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and her musician husband, Ryan Cabrera, have shared some thrilling news with their fans. The couple, who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, have finally revealed the gender of their unborn baby (via FightFans). The anticipation was high, and the couple did not disappoint, as they revealed they are expecting a baby girl!

The couple had initially held a private reveal for their close friends and family. However, they decided to share this joyous news with their fans in a unique and memorable way. Cabrera, renowned for his musical prowess, used a pink and blue guitar for the public reveal. The guitar was broken to reveal a pink color, indicating that they are expecting a girl. This creative method of the announcement was a nod to Cabrera’s musical career and added a personal touch to the reveal.

Bliss’s Journey in WWE

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Alexa Bliss attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp)

Alexa Bliss, a former WWE Champion, has been on a hiatus from television for some time now, even before she confirmed her pregnancy. Fans had been eagerly awaiting her return to the ring. Earlier in 2023, there were hints of a potential reunion of Wyatt and Bliss on TV. But, due to Wyatt’s extensive absence from TV and Bliss’s hiatus, there was no eventual payoff to the angle.

Alexa Bliss: Looking Forward

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Alexa Bliss attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

With this exciting news, fans are now more eager than ever to see what the future holds for both Bliss and Cabrera and their respective careers. As they prepare to welcome their baby girl into the world, we can only wait and see how this new chapter will influence Bliss’s journey in WWE. Will she make a triumphant return to the ring? Or, will she choose to focus on her new role as a mother? Only time will tell. For now, we join the rest of the WWE community in congratulating the couple on their exciting news.

