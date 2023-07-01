In a recent unexpected development, Mandy Rose, the former WWE superstar, has listed one of her most iconic in-ring attires for auction on eBay. The red match-worn ring gear from her tenure on the gold brand has sparked a bidding war, with the current winning bid standing at a staggering $23,100 (via FightFans). With over five days still left on the auction, the final sum could climb even higher and continue to make massive WWE news.

Mandy Rose, also known as Mandy Sacs, has described the gear as a “perfect addition to any wrestling fan’s collection.” The outfit holds significant sentimental value for her, as it was worn during her last few matches and her 413-day title reign as NXT Women’s Champion. The gear also pays homage to Nikki Bella, another wrestling icon, which led to a wave of compliments and comparisons when Rose wore it.

Mandy Rose: Post-WWE Ventures

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille attend Meet WWE Superstars during 2018 New York Comic Con at The Queer Lounge at Javits Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Since her departure from WWE, Rose has found considerable financial success through her various business ventures. Her FanTime page, in particular, has been a significant source of income, earning her a million dollars in just two weeks following her WWE exit. This success, however, played a part in her departure from WWE.

Future Plans

Despite her financial success outside the ring, Rose has not ruled out a return to wrestling. The 32-year-old has remained open about her future plans, keeping fans guessing about her in-ring status. For now, though, her fans have the unique opportunity to own a piece of wrestling history, and it’s clear they’re willing to pay a hefty sum for it.

The auction of Mandy Rose’s ring gear is not just a sale; it’s a testament to her impact and popularity in the wrestling world. It’s a chance for fans to own a piece of a beloved superstar’s journey, and it’s clear that this opportunity is worth a lot to many. As the bids continue to rise, one thing is certain: Mandy Rose’s legacy in the WWE is far from forgotten.

