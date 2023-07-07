Tiffany Stratton, the current NXT Women’s Champion, has been making waves and WWE news in the wrestling world. Recently, a major WWE main roster superstar revealed her interest in facing Stratton, sparking excitement among fans.

Read More: WWE News: Becky Lynch Reveals Behind The Scenes Info On Her Relationship With Seth Rollins

WWE News: Natalya’s Admiration for Stratton

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 13: WWE Diva Natalya attends the WWE SummerSlam press conference at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Natalya, a seasoned WWE superstar, expressed her admiration for Stratton during a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast (via FightFans). She praised Stratton’s character development and her commitment to improving her skills in the ring.

“Never judge a book by its cover. Tiffany has really embraced her character, and she’s interesting to watch,” Natalya said. She also appreciated Stratton’s humility and willingness to acknowledge areas she needs to work on.

Read More: WWE News: Former Writer Makes Major “Sexism” Claim Against The Company

Tiffany Stratton’s Commitment to Improvement

COLOGNE, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 07: Natalya Moon competes in the ring against Nikki Bella during the WWE Live Show at Lanxess Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

Stratton’s commitment to her craft is commendable. She has openly admitted that she still has room to grow and is actively working towards improving her skills in the ring. This humility and dedication have earned Natalya’s respect. “She stepped out of character to say she wants to get better, and I really respect that,” Natalya added.

Read More: WWE News: Ronda Rousey Expresses Her Frustration At Changes To Money In The Bank 2023 Match

Tiffany Stratton vs Natalya: The Anticipated Match

Natalya’s interest in having a match with Stratton is not just a passing comment. She expressed a genuine desire to face off against Stratton in the ring. “One day, I’d like to have a match with Tiffany, and I’m not opposed to going to NXT to do that,” she said. This statement has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see this match.

The potential match between Natalya and Stratton is a testament to the latter’s rising star power. Stratton’s character development, combined with her commitment to improving her skills, has caught the attention of seasoned wrestlers like Natalya. This potential match-up is a testament to Stratton’s hard work and dedication to her craft.

Read More: WWE News: Hulk Hogan Reveals Massive Regret About His Wrestling Career in WCW and WWE