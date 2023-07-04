Ronda Rousey, a renowned WWE superstar, recently expressed her disappointment over a significant change made to her match at the Money in the Bank (MITB) event this past weekend. Despite her time being cut three times, Rousey managed to deliver a thrilling performance. She noted as such on social media about the encounter (via FightFans). “When your time gets cut three times but you still put on a banger #ChickenSalad #TagTeamChampionships” she posted.

Speculations About Rousey’s Future

Rumors have been circulating that Rousey might be on the verge of leaving WWE. Her contract reportedly includes a ‘hard out’ clause, which could potentially see her exit the company in the near future. This has led to speculation about the next step in her career.

Ronda Rousey and a Potential Return to UFC

With Amanda Nunes’ recent retirement from UFC, there has been talk of Rousey making a return to the Octagon. Fans are eager to see if she will attempt to reclaim the Bantamweight Championship. Considering this was a title she has held in the past, it would be a big reason for her to return.

Ronda Rousey: Impactful WWE Career

Regardless of her future plans, it’s undeniable that Rousey’s WWE career, albeit seemingly short, has been filled with noteworthy moments. Her performances have consistently made headlines, and her potential departure would undoubtedly leave a significant void in the WWE roster.

The Uncertain Road Ahead

As of now, it remains uncertain what Rousey will decide for her career. Whether she chooses to stay with WWE or return to UFC, her decision will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the world of professional wrestling. Fans and fellow wrestlers alike will be eagerly awaiting her decision.

In conclusion, Ronda Rousey’s frustration over the changes to her match at the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event has sparked speculation about her future in the company. With rumors of a potential return to UFC, the wrestling world is on tenterhooks, waiting to see what the next chapter in Rousey’s career will be.

