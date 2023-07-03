WWE fans experienced an unforeseen shock during the Money in the Bank (MITB) event when Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler lost the coveted WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The unexpected defeat was due to an unforeseen twist: Baszler’s betrayal of Rousey. As it turns out, this plot twist was not an impulsive decision but a calculated move, meticulously orchestrated as part of a larger plan​.

The Journey Derailed by Injury

WESTWOOD, CA – AUGUST 09: Ronda Rousey attends the Premiere Of STX Films’ “Mile 22” at Westwood Village Theatre on August 9, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Rousey and Baszler, initially projected to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, faced an unfortunate derailment of their journey due to an injury Rousey sustained. Despite this setback, the duo managed to compete at WrestleMania within the safer confines of a four-way tag team match. This setting ensured that Rousey, still nursing her injury, was shielded from any further harm​.

A ‘Hard Out’ for Ronda Rousey

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

During the Money in the Bank event, the tag team titles were reclaimed by the duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. As per insider reports (via FightFans), this development was always part of the plan for Rousey, considering the limited time she had left with WWE. An intriguing point to note is Rousey’s contractual situation with WWE. Referred to as a ‘hard out,’ Rousey had set a clear end date for her tenure. Although the exact date remains uncertain, it might be around SummerSlam or slightly later. WWE insiders have confirmed that Rousey will depart from WWE before the next WrestleMania​.

An Anticipated Match Before Exit

Professional Wrestling: WWE SummerSlam: Ronda Rousey victorious in ring with while holding belt after winning Raw Women’s Championship match vs Alexa Bliss during event at Barclays Center. Brooklyn, NY 8/19/2018 CREDIT: Rob Tringali (Photo by Rob Tringali /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X162079 TK1 )

In the midst of this, Rousey expressed a wish to have a match against Shayna Baszler. However, Rousey’s broken arm disrupted these plans. Despite this hurdle, the desire for this particular match remains strong. It holds considerable emotional value as Baszler introduced Rousey to professional wrestling. The wrestling world now waits with bated breath to see if this match will transpire before Rousey’s contract ends​.

A Memorable Return and Uncertain Future

Ronda Rousey’s return to WWE was met with much enthusiasm by fans, infusing a new wave of excitement within the company. Having made a substantial fortune before her WWE stint, Rousey didn’t need to extend her stay. She simply wanted one final run, and that appears to be exactly what she got.

The future of Ronda Rousey in WWE is a subject of speculation. While her fans would love to see her extend her contract, it remains to be seen if WWE can convince her to sign a new deal. Regardless of the outcome, the developments will undoubtedly keep fans riveted, and eager to see how Rousey’s WWE journey concludes​.

