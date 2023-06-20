In the world of WWE, it is not uncommon for rumors to circulate about the backstage dynamics between Superstars. One such example is the recent buzz surrounding SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla. The wrestler has found himself in the limelight for alleged backstage disagreements with WWE personnel, causing fans and critics to speculate on potential implications for his career​.

This wave of speculation was initiated by renowned wrestling commentator Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (via FightFans). According to Meltzer, Top Dolla’s quick defeat in a recent SmackDown Gauntlet Match—where he was taken out by a Brogue Kick from Sheamus in just ten seconds—might have been due to backstage tensions. Meltzer suggested that “the whole thing is that he is not very popular with some people, and when I watched the way they did that finish, it’s like, ‘Man, whatever you said, you’ve got some enemies on the creative team.’ Because this was the burial of all burials.”​

The WWE Creative Team’s Rebuttal

DORTMUND, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 01: Hit Row and Maximum Male Models are posing during the WWE Live Show at Westfalenhalle on November 1, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

However, not everyone agrees with these allegations. Steve Carrier of Ringside News sought to dispel the rumors, reaching out to a member of the WWE creative team for clarification. According to the team member, there is no heat on Top Dolla. The creative team simply doesn’t have anything planned for Top Dolla and his group, Hit Row, at this moment. This has led to speculation that the reports of backstage heat could be a misunderstanding or an overblown rumor​.

Top Dolla’s Struggle to Make an Impact

Top Dolla, along with the Hit Row group, returned to WWE less than a year ago, on August 12, 2022. They were previously released due to budget cuts. Since their return, Top Dolla, along with Ashante “Thee” Adonis and B-Fab, have struggled to make a significant impact. This lack of significant achievement could be a factor in the circulation of these rumors​.

Top Dolla’s Response to the Rumors

Despite the swirling rumors and speculations, Top Dolla has addressed the situation in his own way. In a cryptic tweet, he stated, “If you need more clicks, put Dolla’s name in it…” This has been interpreted as a response to the rumors, suggesting that Top Dolla believes his name is being used to attract attention and increase clicks on news articles​.

“If you need more clicks, put Dolla’s name in it…” 🔝💵 pic.twitter.com/qu8VSdMeoi — Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) June 18, 2023

Michael Cole's Remarks

Adding fuel to the fire, WWE commentator Michael Cole has taken a few shots at Top Dolla during broadcasts. Following a botched dive back in December, Cole nicknamed him “Flop Dolla.” This happened again when Top Dolla quickly lost to the Brawling Brutes on a recent episode of SmackDown during the Gauntlet Match. These remarks have only added to the speculations surrounding Top Dolla’s status in WWE​.

