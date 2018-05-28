smackdown
- WrestlingDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Makes His WWE Return At Friday Night SmackdownIt looks like the multi-media star left the stove on last night, because we could all definitely smell what The Rock was cooking.ByGabriel Bras Nevares830 Views
- WrestlingWWE News: Ronda Rousey Breaks "Kayfabe" After WWE SmackDown MatchRonda Rousey breaks kayfabe, praising rivals on Instagram after a thrilling WWE SmackDown match.ByJake Skudder13.6K Views
- WrestlingWWE News: SmackDown Star Apparently Very "Unpopular" BackstageIs he really that bad?ByJake Skudder11.7K Views
- WrestlingVince McMahon Appears On "Smackdown" After Stepping Down As CEO Amid Misconduct ScandalVince McMahon entered the ring during the latest "SmackDown" to address the crowd after stepping down as CEO.ByCole Blake9.3K Views
- WrestlingRolling Loud Announces WWE Partnership For SmackDownRolling Loud will be hosting matches with WWE Superstars as part of WWE's SmackDown.ByAron A.1294 Views
- SportsLogan Paul To Appear On "SmackDown" As Sami Zayn's "Guest Of Honor"Sami Zayn is bringing Logan Paul on "SmackDown" as his guest of honor.ByCole Blake1275 Views
- WrestlingWWE Announces Roman Reigns’ Multi-Year Contract ExtensionThe Big Dog isn't going anywhere.ByKyle Rooney2.9K Views
- WrestlingWWE Smackdown 20th Anniversary Special Announced For Fox PremiereWWE bringing out a number of Hall of Famers for the SmackDown Live on Fox premiere. ByKyle Rooney2.5K Views
- WrestlingBecky Lynch Dethrones Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 35It was a historic night in the WWE.ByAlexander Cole1.7K Views
- SportsEminem Denies Signing Deal With WWE & Smackdown LiveA spokesperson for the Detroit rapper says that a deal has not been reached.ByAlex Zidel8.2K Views
- SportsSurvivor Series 2018: Flair Snaps On Rousey, Lesnar vs Bryan & MoreRaw sweeps SmackDown Live on Survivor Series main card.ByKyle Rooney883 Views
- WrestlingThe Rock Close To Signing Deal For A WWE SmackDown Return: ReportDwayne Johnson hasn't forgotten where it all started.ByDevin Ch21.6K Views
- SportsWWE Announces Smackdown Live's New Deal With FoxFox becomes new home of WWE Smackdown.ByKyle Rooney1330 Views
- WrestlingBooker T Believes Hulk Hogan Deserves 2nd Chance In WWE Despite N-Word Scandal"Everybody deserves a second chance." ByDevin Ch2.6K Views