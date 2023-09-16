Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Makes His WWE Return At Friday Night Smackdown

After about seven years outside of the ring, The Rock made his comeback appearance at Friday Night SmackDown last night (September 15). Of course, this wasn't a surprise to many fans who knew that an announcement from SmackDown meant that he'd be cooking up again. Still, the sheer energy when his music started, and fans cheered him on, was pretty cool to see. Before he emerged, Pat McAfee kicked the whole thing off, and Austin Theory interrupted him by talking some smack about the show. But McAfee said that SmackDown is "the people's show," and that's when the pro wrestling legend made his return.

Furthermore, he and Theory got into it right after The Rock started a "You are an a**hole" chant against him. Not only that, but the 51-year-old had to treat the crowd to some signature moves, and hit Theory with a People's elbow and a spine buster. In fact, he even prompted Pat McAfee to give the former a shot, and swapped out the lead character role for a coach. To top it all off, The Rock grabbed one of Theory's shoes and threw it into the stands, much to the viewers' delight both in-person and on social media, where people reacted wildly to the appearance.

The Rock Enters SmackDown Once More

Last time Dwayne Johnson graced the WWE with an appearance was about seven years ago. He fought alongside John Cena against Eric Rowan and Luke Harper at an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32. However, this time around, Cena was just there to support The Rock from the sidelines, as a clip also went viral of their reunion last night. Regardless, the superstar suggested in the past that there might be one more blowout showing in him. Rumors floated around concerning his potential match-up against Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's presence within the organization is like a shadow that peeps out and back in every once in a while. Some wrestlers face accusations of being a copycat all the time, but that's just because his influence is undeniably high-profile. As such, fans will always be ecstatic to see him in the ring again- and we hope this isn't the last time. For more news and the latest updates on The Rock, come back to HNHH.

