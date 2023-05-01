In an unexpected development, WWE SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller has invited The Rock, also known as Dwayne Johnson, to appear on his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, making for some fascinating WWE news (via FightFans). This invitation comes in the midst of a heated Twitter exchange between the two wrestling personalities.

Read More: WWE News: Cody Rhodes Reveals Struggles Of The WWE Schedule

The Twitter Feud

Man you’re right!

That outfit was so cringe 😂👏🏾👏🏾

Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.

Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.

Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea 🤣 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 12, 2023

The online feud was sparked when Waller audaciously claimed that his SmackDown in-ring debut at Madison Square Garden was superior to The Rock’s. The Rock, not one to back down from a challenge, responded by branding Waller as an “outback jack-off.”

Read More: WWE News: Conor McGregor Referenced On SmackDown And We All Seemingly Missed It

Waller’s Response

Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit.

You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub #GWEffect https://t.co/mB1rNgf6wF — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) July 12, 2023

Unfazed by The Rock’s sharp retort, Waller responded with an invitation to his talk show. He tweeted, “Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit. You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub.”

Read More: WWE News: Main Roster Legend Reveals She Wants To Face Major NXT Champion

Rising Star: Grayson Waller

SAN ANTONIO, TX – FEBRUARY 19: Dwayne Johnson is swarmed as he enters the Alamodome before the start of the game between of the San Antonio Brahamas and of the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Alamodome on February 19, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Grayson Waller’s audaciousness is not without merit. The SmackDown superstar has been making waves in the WWE universe. He recently shared the ring with John Cena during a segment at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Moreover, Waller’s in-ring debut on SmackDown was against WWE Hall of Famer Edge, a match that saw the Australian put up a commendable fight, despite his defeat.

Read More: WWE News: Becky Lynch Reveals Behind The Scenes Info On Her Relationship With Seth Rollins

The Rock’s Response: Yet to Come

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

As of now, The Rock has not responded to Waller’s invitation. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the wrestling legend will accept the challenge and appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. The Rock’s response, whatever it may be, is sure to add another exciting chapter to this unfolding online feud.

Read More: WWE News: Ronda Rousey Expresses Her Frustration At Changes To Money In The Bank 2023 Match

The Impact of the Feud

This online feud and the subsequent invitation have certainly stirred up the WWE universe. It has not only put the spotlight on Grayson Waller but also added an intriguing storyline to the WWE narrative. Whether The Rock accepts the invitation or not, this incident has undoubtedly elevated Waller’s status in the WWE universe.

Read More: WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Makes Big Challenge To WWE Superstar

Conclusion

The WWE universe is no stranger to feuds, both inside and outside the ring. However, this online feud between The Rock and Grayson Waller, culminating in an unexpected invitation, has added a fresh twist to the WWE narrative. As fans wait for The Rock’s response, one thing is certain – Grayson Waller is a rising star to watch out for in the WWE universe.