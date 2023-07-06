In the world of professional wrestling, real-life relationships often become part of the storyline. This was the case for WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Lynch recently opened up about her relationship with Rollins, revealing that she knew early on that he was the one for her and some of the truth behind the WWE news.

The Beginning of a Real-Life Romance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Professional wrestler Becky Lynch of Ireland introduces Katie Taylor of Ireland during the Weigh-In leading up to the World Lightweight Title fight between Taylor and Amanda Serrano at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2022 in New York, New York. The bout will be the first women’s combat sports fight to headline Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In April 2019, the news broke that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were not just an on-screen couple, but a real-life one as well. The couple later tied the knot in June 2021. In doing so, they confirmed their commitment to each other both inside and outside the ring.

WWE News: Concerns About Going Public

Despite her certainty about her relationship with Rollins, Lynch admitted to Cosmopolitan UK (via FightFans) that she had reservations about making their relationship public. Her concerns were not about the stability of their relationship, but rather about how their real-life romance would be incorporated into WWE storylines and how fans would react to it.

“When I first started dating Seth, I had certain reservations about it being public. Not being public from the standpoint of in case things didn’t work out. [Because] I knew fairly early on that he was the one and that there wasn’t a more perfect person for me out there. But I was worried about us getting involved in a storyline in WWE. [And] how that would be received,” Lynch shared.

Struggling with the Balance

SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 22: Irish WWE Professional Wrestler Becky Lynch(L) and Spanish-American retired ring announcer Lilian Garcia speak on stage during ACE Comic Con on June 22, 2018 at WaMu Theatre in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Lynch also expressed her struggle with balancing her personal life with her professional persona. She felt awkward about maintaining a certain aura and presence in the ring while also being herself in her personal life.

“Trying to figure out that balance, it was harder for me than it was for him. I often felt awkward. Like I’m a certain way in our personal life. And then? I have to maintain a certain aura and a certain presence in the ring … I did struggle with that,” she confessed.

The Storyline with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans

Lynch’s concerns about their relationship being incorporated into a WWE storyline were realized when she and Rollins were involved in an angle with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Lynch admitted that the storyline wasn’t the best. However, it was part of the challenges she had to face as a professional wrestler in a public relationship.

“Sure enough, we ended up in a storyline in WWE and it wasn’t the best,” she said.

The Journey Continues

Despite the challenges, Lynch and Rollins continue to be one of the most beloved couples in WWE. Their relationship has shown that love can indeed bloom in the wrestling ring. Lynch’s openness about her relationship with Rollins and her struggles with balancing her personal and professional life offers a glimpse into the realities faced by professional wrestlers.

In conclusion, Becky Lynch’s journey with Seth Rollins is a testament to their love and commitment to each other. Despite the challenges of being in a public relationship and the pressures of the wrestling industry, they continue to stand strong together, proving that love can indeed conquer all.

