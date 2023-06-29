John Cena, a prominent figure in the wrestling world and a rising star in Hollywood, recently gave a lesson in setting personal boundaries that was widely discussed on social media​.

Read More: WWE News: Massive YouTube Star KSI Being Rumored For Money In The Bank Premium Live Event

The Incident: A Viral Video on TikTok

"can I enjoy sometime with my friends" respectfully told him to fuck off 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rjv8J3JGJr — beast of the table (@Uceszn) June 28, 2023

An incident caught on camera and initially shared on TikTok has brought Cena into the spotlight once again. However, it wasn’t for his wrestling prowess or his acting skills. It was actually for his polite yet firm way of handling an unexpected interaction with a fan​.

In the video, Cena, a former WWE Champion, is seen dining at a restaurant when he is approached by a fan (via FightFans). The fan interrupts Cena’s meal, referencing his well-known ‘you can’t see me’ catchphrase. Cena’s response was both calm and assertive, asking the fan, “Can I enjoy some time with my friends?” This question prompted the fan to apologize and exit the premises, marking the end of the encounter​.

Read More: WWE News: SmackDown Star Apparently Very “Unpopular” Backstage

The Internet’s Response: A Conversation on Respect and Boundaries

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: John Cena during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The video quickly gained popularity across various social media platforms, igniting discussions about respect for personal space and boundaries, especially when it comes to celebrities​.

Many praised Cena’s respectful yet decisive way of handling the interruption. This incident served as a reminder that, despite their public personas, celebrities are individuals who deserve respect for their personal boundaries just like anyone else​.

Read More: WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation Over 4 Years

The Twist: A Playful Encounter Between Friends

An unexpected twist to the story came from the TikTok account that originally shared the video. The account holder claimed that the fan who approached Cena was actually a friend of theirs.

The TikTok post was captioned, “My friend met John Cena and decided to be a cornball.” This playful revelation added an element of humor to the situation and further amplified the video’s viral status​ among wrestling fans.

Read More: WWE News: Champion Admits Surprising Music Taste