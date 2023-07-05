Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has recently made serious claims about sexism within the WWE, particularly regarding the treatment of veteran wrestler Natalya. Russo expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent booking of Natalya, who has been with the Stamford-based promotion for over 16 years. Despite her long tenure, Natalya has only had three title reigns, the last of which was in 2017. Since then, Russo claims, she has been treated as an afterthought.

WWE News: The “Double Standards” in WWE

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: American professional wrestler Charlotte Flair walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Russo highlighted what he perceives as double standards within the WWE. He noted that while male stars are often considered to be in their prime at 41, Natalya, who is the same age, is deemed to be past her prime and is being used to put over others. Russo stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW podcast (via FightFans), “Sexism is still alive and well in WWE. Natalya is the perfect case in point. This woman is 41 years old and her career is over, why? She looks in tremendous shape. Bro, how many guys are in their prime at 41? We can name a billion wrestlers who at 41 are in their prime. She is done at 41, why is she done at 41? I don’t understand.”

Russo’s Further Observations

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Russo continued to express his concerns about the treatment of female wrestlers in WWE. He questioned the company’s commitment to its female talent, suggesting that they may not truly care about these wrestlers. Russo said, “She still looks good to me, you could tell she is still committed to the gym. She still works her butt off. So my point is, do they really care about any of these girls? Stephanie [McMahon] is not there anymore, this was Stephanie’s pet project, do they really care or are they just going to put them out there?”

Natalya’s Recent Matches

Natalya has been involved in a feud with Rhea Ripley over the last few weeks. The duo locked horns at Night of Champions, where The Eradicator secured a victory over the veteran in 70 seconds. However, Natalya was given an opportunity to redeem herself as a rematch took place on RAW this week. Despite putting up a great fight and taking the dominant champion to her limits, Natalya once again came up short against the Women’s World Champion.