Rhea Ripley’s Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Begging Her To Step On Them

WWE Champion Rhea Ripley has a very dedicated fanbase. The Australian wrestler is now for her dominant demeanor and punk butch aesthetic. This has made her very popular amongst a lot of wrestling fans (and let's be honest, a lot of non-wrestling fans). However, this was no better exemplified by the reaction to her latest Instagram post. Ripley posted a bathroom selfie of her chilling in a red sports bra and boy shorts with her extensive tattoos on display. "Good morning India 🇮🇳," she wrote as a caption. Ripley was in India for Superstar Spectacular 2023. She defended her WWE title against Natalya in the event's penultimate match. In a separate post, Ripley showed off her celebration of the title defense with the caption "There was no escaping Mami at #WWESuperstarSpectacle in Hyderabad, India."

The bathroom selfie got fans very riled up. "If my family ever sees what i comment on here for this woman they'll disown me but that's okay," one person wrote. "RHEA TRYING TO KILL US THIS EARLY IN THE MORNING," screamed a fan account. "OMG MAMI I'M COMING ASAP PLEASE STEP ON ME 🙏🏼😭," added another. "THIS IS THE 3RD TIMES SHE WOKEN UP AND CHOSEN TO BREAK THE INTERNET AND I LOVE IT," noted another fan. Safe to say that it's another W for one of wrestler's brightest stars.

Rhea Ripley Continues To Shine

Of course, it's not the first time that Ripley has gone viral for her flirty demeanor. Back in June, she was answering questions submitted by fans and social media users. She was asked about what her "favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio" was. "I think you know," Ripley said with a chuckle and a tongue poke. "Fucking," she added, although it was censored by the WWE. Furthermore, Ripley and Mysterio are an on-screen couple and a power couple at that. However, Ripley is actually engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Meanwhile, Ripley's rival, Natalya was the subject of some bombshell claims. “Sexism is still alive and well in WWE. Natalya is the perfect case in point. This woman is 41 years old and her career is over, why? She looks in tremendous shape. Bro, how many guys are in their prime at 41? We can name a billion wrestlers who at 41 are in their prime. She is done at 41, why is she done at 41? I don’t understand," former WWE head writer Vince Russo said.

