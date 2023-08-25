Bray Wyatt, WWE Star, Dead At 36

Fans are heartbroken over the unexpected loss.

The wrestling world suffered a tragic loss today (August 24), as it was revealed that former WWE champion Bray Wyatt passed away. The wrestler, born Windham Rotunda, died unexpectedly according to Triple H. He was 36-years-old, and his cause of death has not yet been revealed. Triple H shared the news on Twitter recently, claiming that Mike Rotunda informed him of his passing.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda,” he began, “who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.” The status of Rotunda’s health was unknown for a few months, after he pulled out of his WrestleMania 39 match against Bobby Lashley. It was reported that he was battling an unnamed illness. Though it’s unclear exactly what the athlete was dealing with, it was described as “both career and life threatening.”

Bray Wyatt Passes Unexpectedly

At the time, however, it was reported that things were looking up for him. Supporters have now flocked to social media to give their condolences to Rotunda’s family, and shed light on what he managed to accomplish throughout his career. Various peers have also shared heartfelt messages amid news of his passing.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently paid his respects on Twitter, writing, “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing.” He continued, “Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house.'”

