unexpected
- MusicNBA Youngboy Tells Journalist He's Talking Too Much, Proceeds To Record Music Mid-InterviewWell, that was unexpected.ByTallie Spencer3.0K Views
- SportsBray Wyatt, WWE Star, Dead At 36Fans are heartbroken over the unexpected loss.ByCaroline Fisher4.1K Views
- MusicTyga Drops An Unexpected Verse On Post Malone's "Wow"Post Malone, let's make this official!ByChantilly Post13.9K Views
- MusicKanye West & Tekashi 6ix9ine Make Their Friendship PublicKanye tweeted a photo of himself and the controversial rapper.ByBrynjar Chapman24.6K Views
- SportsMinnesota Vikings O-Line Coach Tony Sparano Dead At 56Tony Sparano is survived by his wife and three children. ByDevin Ch2.6K Views
- MusicIs Young Buck Teasing A Potential Def Jam/G-Unit Deal?Young Buck seems to heavily imply a Def Jam connection. ByMitch Findlay5.0K Views
- Entertainment50 Cent Threatens To Move "Power" To Another Network50 Cent isn't happy with Starz.ByMatt F321 Views
- Original Content15 Unexpected Yet Dope CollaborationsHotNewHipHop takes a look at the hip-hop collaborations you never expected, but actually turned out to be pretty dope.ByLayne Weiss130 Views