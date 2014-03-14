Layne Weiss

<b>Contributor</b> Layne Weiss is a writer, hip hop head and self proclaimed nerd. A newbie to Nashville, Tennessee, Layne contributes features and lists to HotNewHipHop. Her passion for Hip Hop culture began at a young age when her father helped her cultivate a love for Motown music. In addition to writing, Layne is a lover of kale smoothies, yoga, fitness, Sailor Moon, Tokidoki, and changing her hair color as often as possible. <strong>Favorite hip-hop artists:</strong> J Dilla, The Roots, N.E.R.D, Common, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Curren$y, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Biggie, Tupac, CyHi The Prynce, Jhene Aiko, Tyler The Creator, Remy Ma, World's Fair