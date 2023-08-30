Travis Scott Pays Homage To Iconic WWE Entrance During It’s All A Blur Walkout

Travis Scott made a special guest appearance in Vancouver earlier this week, joining Drake for a stop on the It’s All a Blur tour. However, Scott being Scott, he couldn’t simply just walk out. Instead, the rapper paid tribute to one of the most memorable entrances from the WWE. Every wrestling fan knows what time it is when the bells start tolling. But for one night only, it was Scott and not the Undertaker who was making their way to the stage. Fans were understandably hyped for Scott to make an appearance. Scott is still hyping his latest album, UTOPIA, which has spent the last four weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. Scott was one of the artists substituting in the place of 21 Savage, who is unable to travel to Canada for legal reasons.

Drake collaborated with Scott on one of the highlights of UTOPIA, “Meltdown”. The song serves as a diss track for both rappers. Scott takes aim at his ex, Kendall Jenner, and her rumored new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Meanwhile, Drake takes shots at Pharrell Williams and Pusha T. It is believed that Drake targeted Williams over Williams stepping into the role of creative director at Louis Vuitton. The position was previously held by the late Virgil Abloh, a close friend of Drake’s. “Meltdown” remains on the Hot 100, sitting after #22 at the time of writing.

Drake Has A “Meltdown” Over Record-Breaking Bra

Speaking of “Meltdown”(s), there have been plenty of shenanigans on the It’s All a Blur tour. During a tour stop in Seattle, Drake was blown away by the bra of a fan’s mother. “Where is your momma at? You gotta send her my love, and tell her to get on Instagram,” Drake said as the crowd went wild. “This is insane, what the hell? I could use this shit as a durag tonight.” Drake then proceeded to briefly wear the bra on his head before continuing to inspect it. What size is this? This is insane. This might be the record-breaker. What size is this?…It’s custom. This is custom, damn. This is that OVO shit. Oh my God, I see the size! It’s a 46J. [Drake then recites the alphabet]. Damn. Shoutout to your momma, girl. Make some noise for this girl’s momma right here.”

Aside from a canceled show on August 28 due to a broken video board, the tail end of the tour has been going well. As things stand, the tour will continue through September and the few days of October. Due to an earlier postponement, the tour will end in Columbus. Originally, the tour was set to end in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Have you been to an It’s All a Blur concert? What’s been your favorite moment of the tour? Let us know in the comments.

