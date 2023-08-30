Drake Gives Away Free Tour Tickets With Website Scavenger Hunt

Overnight, fans visiting Drake's website found themselves looking at a scavenger hunt. "Letters are hidden in every room in the house. Find all the letters and enter the word below," some text on the website reads. It asked fans to travel around the various pages of the artist's website looking for secret letters that assembled a code. It's not the first time the "Search & Rescue" rapper had done something similar. The last time he set up a website exploration event it was to give fans the opportunity to win free tickets and that seems to be the case once again.

Fans online who managed to crack the code reported just that. According to a few Twitter users who managed to get in, the website gives you the opportunity to enter a drawing for tickets to Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur" tour. Including tonight's show in Vancouver, the tour has 24 stops left on its remaining run. The tour wraps up in Columbus on October 9. While specific details on the giveaway haven't emerged yet, it seems that some lucky fans who took part in the online search could be rewarded with the chance to see one of the shows.

Read More: Drake’s Vancouver Concert Postponement Upsets Canadian Fans

Drake's Website Gives Fans A Secret Code

While 21 Savage has served as the opener for much of the "It's All A Blur" tour so far, a new face emerged for a recent show. During a trip to Vancouver for the tour, Savage couldn't make the trip but his replacement by Travis Scott certainly didn't leave fans disappointed.

Earlier this week Drake dropped some new merch that had fans excited. The merch features references to his new album For All The Dogs. After teasing the project all summer many believe it could be arriving soon. Last week, the rapper shared the album art to social media. In conjunction with the scavenger hunt fans are speculating the project could arrive any day now. What do you think of Drake's website sending fans on a scavenger hunt for free tickets? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake & Travis Scott Perform “MELTDOWN” For The First Time Ever In Vancouver: Watch

[Via]