Drake Drops “For All The Dogs” Merch, Fan Grabs His Neck During Tour Stop

Drake unfortunately didn’t drop For All The Dogs, his highly anticipated album, this week like many fans believed. However, we at least got some merch (a T-shirt) that’s now available on his official website. As such, it seems like the 6 God is pulling the classic move of doing everything for an album rollout before dropping the actual album. You can check out the shirt design below, and though it’s disappointing that it’s just a shirt, hopefully there’s more to come. During a recent stop on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 S*vage, the Canadian superstar addressed fan anticipation for the canine-themed project.

“I know everybody’s upset because I didn’t drop my album last night,” Drake said during his performance. “I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon. It’s not going to be that much longer. Trust me, you know I got shows every night. But I promise you, For All The Dogs is on the way. If you never loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you, this album will be for you. It’ll be worth the wait.”

Drake’s For All The Dogs Shirt

Merch for Drake's upcoming album 'For All The Dogs' is now available on his official website, Drake Related 🦉 pic.twitter.com/tJ8kGQX3xV — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 26, 2023

However, that wasn’t the only notable thing that happened during this concert, and with all the antics and special guests he’s brought out, how could it ever be uneventful? As Drake walked out from the stands to the stage, a fan tried to grab his neck as he made his way past them. Champagne Papi seemed to laugh it off, but people’s obsession over his relationship and romantic tendencies have clearly led some to assume his kinks. That’s probably not something you want to test out on tour, but he seemed to take it all in good fun.

Fan Gets Too Close To Drizzy

Meanwhile, with For All The Dogs coming out soon, fans can’t wait for him to play some material from it while on the road. After all, “It’s All A Blur” still isn’t over, and it’s reasonable to assume that the 36-year-old wants this rollout to match his live shows. That being said, another tour for the album certainly wouldn’t hurt, and would fill up his pockets even more. On that note, buy the new For All The Dogs shirt here and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

