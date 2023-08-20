Drake Sees Massive Earnings From It’s All A Blur Tour

Drake is set for a massive payday from his ongoing It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage. According to Touring Data the pair has already over $41 million from the nine shows that have publicly reported their revenue. That includes breaking the record for the highest boxscore report by a rapper in history. That came as a result of the $18.02 million that the shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center pulled in alone.

While revenue from individual shows can and will vary, a basic extrapolation can indicate the scope of their success. Based on the numbers currently available, the tour will make well over $200 million by the time it concludes in October. Major revenue boosts will come from the likes of the four shows in Inglewood as well as the four shows spread over San Francisco and Los Angeles. Additionally, the two-show run in late September in Toronto will bring in some serious cash. The pair of shows in Drake’s hometown were originally scheduled as the tour’s finale.

Drake Crushes It With It’s All A Blur

IT'S ALL A BLUR, @Drake

$41,195,428 Revenue ($4,577,270 avg.)

145,035 Tickets Sold (16,115 avg.)

$284.04 Average Price

9/55 Reported Shows#Update — Touring Data (@touringdata) August 19, 2023

Of course, Drake’s first tour since 2019 was never going to be a flop. But the numbers that the Canadian rapper is pulling in are absolutely staggering. While big numbers in cities like New York and Boston are to be expected, the tour brought in nearly $4 million in Milwaukee alone. The Fiserv Forum only holds around 15,600 people and the city itself has a population of less than 600,000.

The only figures who are going to have comparable numbers to the It’s All A Blur Tour are Beyoncé (Renaissance World Tour) and Taylor Swift (Eras Tour). But even then, there’s a caveat. The Renaissance Tour is Beyoncé’s first since 2018. Furthermore, it is a truly international tour, with a major European leg before she even hit North America. Meanwhile, Swift is essentially on tour until the end of 2024. Additionally, she is performing nearly triple the concerts of Drake and Savage. We will get a clearer picture of Drake’s success as more venues report their earnings. However, it is set to be a very good year for Drizzy and company.

